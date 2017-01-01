Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
State Street east of South Main Street Tuesday in Akron. The Knight Foundation has awarded the Downtown Akron Partnership 1.5 million dollars to improve public spaces downtown and encourage University of Akron students to get off of the skywalk (background center) and on to the street as they are walking to the Polsky Building at left.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A mural is painted on the wall leading to Chill Artisan Ice Cream Company on Maiden Lane in Akron. The Knight Foundation has awarded the Downtown Akron Partnership 1.5 million dollars to improve public spaces downtown and add lighting to this alley leading to Maiden Lane. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Knight Foundation has awarded the Downtown Akron Partnership 1.5 million dollars to improve public spaces downtown and encourage University of Akron students to get off of the skywalk (background center) and on to the street as they are walking to the Polsky Building. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The skywalk connecting the University of Akron College of Business Administration to the parking deck and then to the Polsky Building in Akron. The Knight Foundation has awarded the Downtown Akron Partnership 1.5 million dollars to improve public spaces downtown and encourage University of Akron students to get off of the skywalk (background center) and on to the street as they are walking to the Polsky Building. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Ohio & Erie Canal located behind Canal Park in Akron. The Knight Foundation has awarded the Downtown Akron Partnership 1.5 million dollars to improve public spaces downtown such as this area just to the west of the canal. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Knight Foundation has awarded the Downtown Akron Partnership 1.5 million dollars to improve public spaces downtown. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Downtown Akron Partnership will study, test and implement improvements to public space in key areas of downtown. The project builds on a Public Space Public Life study completed with Gehl Studio, the U.S. affiliate of Gehl Architects, a global leader in people-centered urban design. Based on this work, Knight Funding will focus on improving three key public spaces, including Cascade Plaza as seen in this artists rendering. (Artists Rendering)
Downtown Akron Partnership will study, test and implement improvements to public space in key areas of downtown. The project builds on a Public Space Public Life study completed with Gehl Studio, the U.S. affiliate of Gehl Architects, a global leader in people-centered urban design. Based on this work, Knight Funding will focus on improving three key public spaces, including Cascade Plaza as seen in this artists rendering. (Artists Rendering)
Downtown Akron Partnership will study, test and implement improvements to public space in key areas of downtown. The project builds on a Public Space Public Life study completed with Gehl Studio, the U.S. affiliate of Gehl Architects, a global leader in people-centered urban design. Based on this work, Knight Funding will focus on improving three key public spaces, including Cascade Plaza as seen in this artists rendering. (Artists Rendering)
Downtown Akron Partnership will study, test and implement improvements to public space in key areas of downtown. The project builds on a Public Space Public Life study completed with Gehl Studio, the U.S. affiliate of Gehl Architects, a global leader in people-centered urban design. The blue are the areas of concentration. (Artists Rendering)