Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tunisian police vans are pictured during clashes with protesters demanding jobs in local oil projects, in Tataouine, southern Tunisia, Monday, May 22, 2017. A doctor at a Tunisian hospital says one protester has died and several more have been injured during clashes with police in a southern region where tense protests over social demands have gone on for weeks. (AP Photo/Hatem Kefi)
Tunisian police officers face protesters, demanding jobs in local oil projects, during clashes in Tataouine, southern Tunisia, Monday, May 22, 2017. A doctor at a Tunisian hospital says one protester has died and several more have been injured during clashes with police in a southern region where tense protests over social demands have gone on for weeks. (AP Photo/Hatem Kefi)
Tunisian police officers face protesters, demanding jobs in local oil projects, during clashes in Tataouine, southern Tunisia, Monday, May 22, 2017. A doctor at a Tunisian hospital says one protester has died and several more have been injured during clashes with police in a southern region where tense protests over social demands have gone on for weeks. (AP Photo/Hatem Kefi)
Tunisian police officers face protesters, demanding jobs in local oil projects, during clashes in Tataouine, southern Tunisia, Monday, May 22, 2017. A doctor at a Tunisian hospital says one protester has died and several more have been injured during clashes with police in a southern region where tense protests over social demands have gone on for weeks. (AP Photo/Hatem Kefi)