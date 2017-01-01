Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A woman, centre, is led away in handcuffs at an address in Barking, east London, Sunday following Saturday night's terrorist incident at London Bridge. Several people were killed in the terror attack at the heart of London and dozens injured. Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
A person, on ground, being detained by police at Elizabeth Fry apartments in Barking, east London, which officers raided Sunday following Saturday's terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market. Several people were killed in the terror attack at the heart of London and dozens injured. (Furqan Nabi/PA via AP)
Two women hug after bringing flowers to add to tributes laid on the north side of London Bridge following last night's terrorist incident, Sunday. Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others. (David Mirzoeff/PA via AP)
A small child lays flowers at a corner tribute in the London Bridge area of London, Sunday. Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
In this image made from PA Video footage, people receive medical attention in Thrale Street near London Bridge following an attack Sunday. Terror struck at the heart of London on Saturday night as attackers killed several people in a series of vehicle and knife attacks before police shot them dead. (Federica De Caria/PA via AP)
People walk away about 10 minutes after midnight from inside a police cordon after an attack in London, Sunday. Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians and people being stabbed nearby. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Police surround the van used by the attackers at London Bridge, Saturday . The assault began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge. Three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Kevin Dunne)