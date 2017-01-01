Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hoping to win some jewelry Civic Board President Mark Watkins gets his bubble poped by Carli Willis of Atwater at the Spirits of the Civic Fundraiser on Saturday evening at the Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Helen Welch performs at the Spirits of the Civic Fundraiser on Saturday evening at the Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
L TO R Merdith Peffer and Kimberly Bandy both from Canton got into the 20's vibe as Flappers at the Spirits of the Civic Fundraiser on Saturday evening The event took place at the Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron
Ryan DeAlexandro a Verb Ballets Dancer from Shaker Heights performs at the Spirits of the Civic Fundraiser on Saturday evening at the Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kara Madden a Verb Ballets Dancer from Shaker Heights preformed at the Spirits of the Civic Fundraiser on Saturday evening The event took place at the Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron
Ken Carder of Akron (left) arrests the Civic's Executive Director Howard Parr as part of a Jail and Bail Fundraiser at the Spirits of the Civic Fundraiser on Saturday evening at the Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Erin Buck of Mansfield (left) and Lindsay Mulhollen of Cleveland worked the crowd as Cigarette Girls at the Spirits of the Civic Fundraiser on Saturday evening at the Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)