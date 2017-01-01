Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, accompanied by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, to announce the Patient Freedom Act of 2017, a possible GOP replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump's congressional agenda has made a priority of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's health care law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. listens at left as Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, to announce the Patient Freedom Act of 2017, a possible GOP replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., participate in a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, to announce the Patient Freedom Act of 2017, a possible GOP replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)