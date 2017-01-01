Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This undated photo provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows Hosea Moore. Moore and King Edwards are in custody in Pittsburgh on robbery, conspiracy and attempted homicide charges in the Feb.21 beating of 31-year-old Somali taxi driver Ramadhan Mohamed. Mohamed died Feb. 24 in a Pittsburgh hospital. Two other suspects, Daniel Russell and Christen Glenn were also arrested for the Pittsburgh assault Sunday in Youngstown, Ohio. (Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows Daniel Russell. Russell and Christen Glenn were arrested Sunday, Feb. 26, in Youngstown, Ohio on robbery, conspiracy and attempted homicide charges in the Feb.21 beating in Pittsburgh of 31-year-old Somali taxi driver Ramadhan Mohamed. Mohamed died Feb. 24, 2017, in a Pittsburgh hospital. Two other suspects, King Edwards and Hosea Moore are in custody in Pittsburgh. (Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows Christen Glenn. Glenn and Daniel Russell were arrested Sunday, Feb. 26 in Youngstown, Ohio on robbery, conspiracy and attempted homicide charges in the Feb.21, 2017 beating in Pittsburgh of 31-year-old Somali taxi driver Ramadhan Mohamed. Mohamed died Feb. 24, 2017, in a Pittsburgh hospital. Two other suspects, King Edwards and Hosea Moore are in custody in Pittsburgh. (Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows King Edwards. Edwards and Hosea Moore are in custody in Pittsburgh on robbery, conspiracy and attempted homicide charges in the Feb.21 beating of 31-year-old Somali taxi driver Ramadhan Mohamed. Mohamed died Feb. 24 in a Pittsburgh hospital. Two other suspects, Daniel Russell and Christen Glenn were also arrested for the Pittsburgh assault Sunday in Youngstown, Ohio. (Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety via AP)
Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd., with corporate offices in Akron, continued to plunge Tuesday afternoon, following a report released Monday evening by the Washington Post about allegations of widespread sexual harassment at the company.