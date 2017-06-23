Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. Sgt. Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received around 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top at the Dayton International Airport. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew. (Ty Greenlees /Dayton Daily News via AP)
A military jet is attended to after flipping over at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (Ty Greenlees /Dayton Daily News via AP)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.