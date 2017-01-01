Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Elaine Csora, 52, (left) and her daughter Jennifer Barlow, 28, in an undated photo from a cell phone died in a house fire on Oxford Avenue, Thursday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Melford Barlow, pauses as he talks about his ex-wife, Elaine Csora, 52, and their daughter Jennifer Barlow, 28, who both died in a house fire on Oxford Avenue on Thursday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crystal Barlow, step-mother of Jennifer Barlow, 28, (left) listens as Stephanie Grey talks about her best friend Jennifer and Barlow's mom Elaine Csora, 52, at a gathering of friends and family at the Barlow's Kenmore home. Csora and her daughter Jennifer died in a house fire on Oxford Avenue on Thursday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Arson Investigator Todd Webb looks over the debris at the scene of a double fatal fire on Oxford Avenue on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Arson Investigator Todd Webb (left) walks past the debris at the scene of a double fatal fire on Oxford Avenue on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Judy Greenaway pauses as she talks about her neighbors who died in a double fatal fire on Oxford Avenue on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A crew from Carrara Construction and Property Restoration works on boarding up a home that was the site of a double fatal fire on Oxford Avenue on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)