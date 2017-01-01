Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Debutante Kenidee Zentiska, Barberton High school and her father Paul Zentiska take a selfie at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Haley Green, Norton High pins a flower on her father Tyson Green at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
The Eckman Triplets Danny, Debutante Alyssa, Archbishop Hoban High and Brandon pose for a photo at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Ashley Edwards. Manchester High dances with her father Matthew Edwards at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
20 local young women were presented at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Janice Davis of Akron and her granddaughter Debutante Salena Davis, Barberton High check out a video of Salena's presentation at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Emma Whitt, Manchester High dances with her cousin Blaine Rine at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Arora Givens, Green High dances with her father Mike Givens at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
The Morrison's Brian, Debutante Nicole, Manchester High, and Laurie pose for a photo at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Mikayla McBride, Green High, dances with her father Damian Wagler at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Chyna Roberson. Barberton High, was presented by her father Kenneth Shields at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Haven Foster, Norton High, dances with her father Dave Foster at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Kaitlyn French.Green High, dances with her father Michael French at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Salena Davis, Barberton High, flanked by her Brother D'ondrey Bowden and her mother Shavaune Davis pose for a photo at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Macy Debevec. Barberton High, was presented by her father Michael Debevec at the 61st Sweetheart Ball and Cotillion on Saturday at Firestone Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)