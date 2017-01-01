Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
April Roberts-Gilbert, mother of shooting victim Ronald Roberts, 24, shows her emotion as Rev. Erick S. Hunt of the People's Baptist Church speaks at the right during the vigil outside of the Kimlyn Circle apartment where four people were killed Thursday. Dead are: Ronald Roberts, 24, Kem Delaney, 23, Kiana Welch, 19 and Maria Nash,19. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
April Roberts-Gilbert, mother of victim Ronald Roberts, 24, speaks about her son while Donald Durham (left), father to Ronald watches, at the vigil outside of the Kimlyn Circle apartment where four people were killed Thursday. Dead are: Ronald Roberts,24, Kem Delaney, 23, Kiana Welch, 19 and Maria Nash,19. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mourners bring candles and leave them a outside of the Kimlyn Circle apartment where four people were killed Thursday. Dead are: Ronald Roberts, 24, Kem Delaney, 23, Kiana Welch, 19 and Maria Nash,19. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Donald Durham, father of shooting victim Ronald Roberts, 24, holds a candle along with other mourners at the vigil outside of the Kimlyn Circle apartment where four people were killed Thursday. Dead are: Ronald Roberts, 24, Kem Delaney, 23, Kiana Welch, 19 and Maria Nash,19. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenetra Wade (left), a friend to shooting victim Ronald Roberts, 24, is comforted by another mourner at the vigil outside of the Kimlyn Circle apartment where four people were killed Thursday. Dead are: Ronald Roberts, 24, Kem Delaney, 23, Kiana Welch, 19 and Maria Nash,19. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
April Roberts-Gilbert (center holding red candle high), mother of shooting victim Ronald Roberts, 24, take part in the vigil outside of the Kimlyn Circle apartment where four people were killed Thursday. Dead are: Ronald Roberts, 24, Kem Delaney, 23, Kiana Welch, 19 and Maria Nash,19. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)