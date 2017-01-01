Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher prepares to bat during a game against the Texas Rangers Feb. 28, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians' Drew Stubbs (11) celebrates with Nick Swisher (right) after Stubbs scored on a sacrifice fly by Jason Kipnis during the fourth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres March 2 in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Bourn watches spring training baseball workouts in Goodyear, Ariz.. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians' Lou Marson slides home to score on a double by Jason Kipnis in the sixth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Asdrubal Cabrera forces out Arizona Diamondbacks' Eric Chavez (12) as he turns a double play on Diamondbacks' Miguel Montero during the fourth inning of a game, March 21, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a game, March 21, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Vinnie Pestano delivers to the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning of a game March 27, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Justin Masterson warms up in the bullpen before a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox, March 1, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)