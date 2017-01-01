Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michigan State's Johnny Adams (right) intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Kenny Bell in the first half of a game in Lincoln, Neb. in Oct. 2011. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Michigan State cornerback Johnny Adams (5) runs from Iowa offensive linesman Riley Reiff (77) after intercepting a pass during the first half of a game in Nov. 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michigan State cornerback Johnny Adams (right) pushes Wisconsin wide receiver Kenzel Doe out of bounds after a reception during the first half of a game in Oct. 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)