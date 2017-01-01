Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
D.J. Fluker blocks Chance Warmack during Alabama's NFL football Pro Day on Feb. 13 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama offensive lineman Chance Warmack runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Feb. 23. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Alabama's Chance Warmack speaks during Media Day for the BCS National Championship game Jan. 5 in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama offensive lineman Chance Warmack (65) is pictured during the first half of a game against Western Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Nov. 17. Alabama won 49-0. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)