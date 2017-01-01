Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Alabama defensive back Dee Milliner (28) runs back a turnover past Michigan wide receiver Jeremy Gallon (10) during in the first half at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Notre Dame tight end Tyler Eifert leaps for a pass as he is defended by Alabama defensive back Dee Milliner (28) in the first quarter in the BCS National Championship game at Sun Life Stadium January 7 in Miami Florida. (Allen Eyestone/Palm Beach Post/MCT)
Alabama defensive back Dee Milliner runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis in February. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Alabama defensive back Dee Milliner (28) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (26) during the second half of the 2012 Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Alabama defensive back Dee Milliner runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)