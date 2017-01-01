Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2011, file photo, LSU defensive end Barkevious Mingo (49) sacks Auburn quarterback Clint Moseley (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. A review of NFL rosters by STATS LLC shows 50 defensive linemen from the SEC _ 17 more than runner-up ACC. The SEC has reloaded with more NFL-ready talent this year, including LSU�s Barkevious Mingo and Sam Montgomery, Auburn's Corey Lemonier, Georgia's John Jenkins and Alabama's Jesse Williams. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)
LSU defensive end Barkevious Mingo (49) sacks Towson quarterback Grant Enders (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Defensive end Barkevious Mingo from Louisiana State holds up the team jersey after being selected sixth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2013 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski, left, poses with first round draft pick linebacker Barkevious Mingo before an NFL football news conference at the team's practice facility in Berea, Ohio Friday. Mingo, from LSU, was selected sixth overall in Thursday's NFL draft. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan). (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Browns first round draft pick Barkevious Mingo answers questions during his introductory news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility in Berea, Ohio Friday. Mingo, defensive end from LSU, was selected sixth overall in Thursday's NFL draft. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
NFL draft prospect Barkevious Mingo of LSU participates in a youth football clinic in New York, in April 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)