Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
LSU defensive end Barkevious Mingo (49) sacks Towson quarterback Grant Enders (14) during a game last season in Baton Rouge, La. Mingo was selected as the sixth pick in the first round of the NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Barkevious Mingo, from Louisiana State, stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected sixth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the NFL draft, Thursday at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Defensive end Barkevious Mingo (49) works out during LSU's NFL football pro day in Baton Rouge, La., March 27. Mingo was selected as the sixth pick in the first round of the NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. (AP Photo/Sean Gardner)
Defensive end Barkevious Ming from Louisiana State holds up the team jersey after being selected sixth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the NFL draft, Thursday at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski (right) discusses the first round of the NFL draft with CEO Joe Banner at the football team's practice facility in Berea, Thursday. The Browns took LSU linebacker Barkevious Mingo as their sixth overall pick. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)