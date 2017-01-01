Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tackle Eric Fisher from Central Michigan stands with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Eric Fisher from Central Michigan crosses the stage after being selected first overall by the Kansas City Chiefs during the first round of the NFL draft, Thursday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)