Ken Frei and Ezekiel Ziggy Ansah after a Brigham Young University football game. Ansah, a defensive end, is a NFL draft candidate for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo courtesy Ken Frei)
Former Brigham Young University college roommates Ken Fre (left) and Ezekiel Ziggy Ansah play some hoops in Ghana. Ansah , a defensive end, is a NFL draft candidate for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo courtesy Ken Frei)
Ezekiel Ziggy Ansah in Ghana. Ansah, a defensive end, is a NFL draft candidate for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo courtesy Ken Frei)
Former Brigham Young University college roommates Ken Fre (left) and and Ezekiel Ziggy Ansah at the Sunbeam School in Ghana. Ansah, a defensive end, is a NFL draft candidate for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo courtesy Ken Frei)
Ziggy-Ken-Coton at BYU football 2008
Brigham Young defensive lineman Ziggy Ansah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Brigham Young defensive lineman Ziggy Ansah answers a question during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)