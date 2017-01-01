Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) cant hang on to a pass in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2012, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee receiver Cordarrelle Patterson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Feb. 24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tennessee wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs for yardage during the first quarter of a game against Alabama on Oct. 20 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) cant hang on to a pass in the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators on Sept. 15 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)