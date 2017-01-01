Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o (5) warms up before the BCS National Championship game against Alabama, Jan. 7, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Oregon defensive end Dion Jordan answers a reporter's question during media day for the Fiesta Bowl in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
LSU defensive end Barkevious Mingo (49) sacks Towson quarterback Grant Enders (14) during the first half of a game in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Tennessee wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) catches a pass over Alabama defensive back Robert Lester (37) during the first quarter of a game on Oct. 20, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)