Wadworth's Noah Baughman (left) is tied up by Nordonia's Tony DeCesare while wrestling in the 106 lb. weight class during their Suburban League wrestling match at Nordonia High School on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2013, in Nordonia, Ohio. Baughman won the match 4-3. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Highland 195 pounder Adam Kluk (top) pins Garrettsville Garfield's Andy Anderson during the first round of The Bill Dies Memorial at Firestone High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2013 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)