Golfer Peter Jacobsen impersonates golfer Gary Player during Peter's Golf Revue at the Fred Meyer Challenge golf tournament in Hillsboro, Ore., Aug. 5, 2001. (AP Photo/John Gress)
Peter Jacobsen holds up the Senior Players Championship trophy after winning by one stroke over Hale Irwin, July 10, 2005, at the Tournament Players Club of Michigan in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Arnold Palmer (right) walks with Peter Jacobsen up to the 18th green during the final day of the Umpqua Challenge golf tournament in Portland, Ore., Aug. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Peter Jacobsen hits out of the bunker on the 13th hole during the Regions Tradition Champions Tour at Shoal Creek Country Club, May 15, 2015, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Peter Jacobsen offers a tribute to his longtime amateur playing partner Jack Lemmon, prior to the celebrity challenge event of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif., Jan. 30, 2002. Lemmon, who died the previous year, played in the Pebble Beach event for many years without ever making the cut. An award was created in memory of Lemmon. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
In this 2003 file photo, Peter Jacobsen, fields a congratulatory hug from his daughter Kristen after sinking his final putt to finish 13 under par at the Greater Hartford Open at Cromwell, Connecticut. (MCT file photo/Benjamin J. Spatz)
Peter Jacobsen of Saddlebrook, Fla., chips from a rise beside the fourth green at the Tournament Players Club of Connecticut during third round of the Greater Hartford Open golf tournament in 1984. Jacobsen, who was four strokes ahead of the field halfway through the third round, went on to win the tourney. (AP File Photo/Bob Child)
Peter Jacobsen of Saddlebrook, Fla., clenches his fist after making a birdie on number one hole of the Colonial National Invitation Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, May 20, 1984. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)
Peter Jacobsen chips out of the bunker on the second hole during the World Series of Golf at Firestone Country Club in 1984. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)