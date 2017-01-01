Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jordan Spieth of the United States on the 18th green after the third round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, July 22. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Jordan Spieth of the United States (left) stands on a mound to look at his ball on the 13th hole during the final round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, July 23. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrates winning the British Open at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, July 23. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth (left) and Justin Thomas photograph their caddies during the caddie competition on the 17th during a practice round at The Players Championship, May 6, 2015, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Justin Thomas (left) Michael Greller (center) and Jordan Spieth share a laugh on the 12th green during the first round of the Sony Open, Jan. 12, in Honolulu. Greller was Spieth's caddie for the tournament. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. playing the 7th hole during a practice round ahead of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, July 17. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts to a missed putt during the third round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, July 22. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 18th green during the final round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, July 23. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Dustin Johnson lines up his putt on the 16th green during the second round of the Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club, July 28, in Oakville, Ontario. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)