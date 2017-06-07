Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) is shown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, in Tucson, Ariz. Fultz is the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, June 22. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, University of California Los Angeles guard Lonzo Ball takes questions from the media after a closed Los Angeles Lakes pre-draft workout in El Segundo, Calif. By now the entire basketball world knows Lonzo Ball is a singular talent with a unique parent. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.