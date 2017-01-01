Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Texas A&M's Myles Garrett takes off his shirt to reveal a Cleveland Browns shirt while standing next to his mother, Audrey Garrett (left) after he was taken as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, at Terre Verde Golf Course in Arlington, Texas, Thursday. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine March 5, in Indianapolis. Peppers was selected with the 25th overall pick of the NFL draft in the first round by the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Miami tight end David Njoku (86) runs for yardage in the first quarter against Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Nov. 5, 2016. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)