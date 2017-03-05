Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Texas A&M's Myles Garrett puts on a Cleveland Browns hat after Garrett was taken as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, at Terre Verde Golf Course in Arlington, Texas, Thursday. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Texas A&M's Myles Garrett takes off his shirt to reveal a Cleveland Browns shirt while standing next to his mother, Audrey Garrett (left) after he was taken as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, at Terre Verde Golf Course in Arlington, Texas, Thursday. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Texas A&M's Myles Garrett (right) is congratulated by his brother and former NBA player Sean Williams after the Cleveland Browns selected Garrett with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, at Terre Verde Golf Course in Arlington, Texas, Thursday. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) goes through drills before the start of a game against Ole Miss Nov. 12, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) spies Prairie View A&M quarterback Jalen Morton (12) during an game Sept. 10, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Arkansas running back Kody Walker (24) is stopped by Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15), Shaan Washington (33), and linebacker Otaro Alaka (42) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2016. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) looks on during warmups before theTexas Bowl game against Kansas State, Dec. 28, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett (right) sacks UTSA quarterback Jared Johnson (15) during the second quarter of a game Nov. 19, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) talks to teammates before the start of a game against Prairie View A&M, Sept. 10, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine March 5, in Indianapolis. Peppers was selected with the 25th overall pick of the NFL draft in the first round by the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Miami tight end David Njoku (86) runs for yardage in the first quarter against Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Nov. 5, 2016. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)