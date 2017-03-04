Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) is tackled by Miami 's RJ McIntosh during the first half of agame Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. Kizer was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the NFL draft.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Quarterback DeShone Kizer passes during Notre Dame football pro day, March 23, inside the Loftus Sports Center in South Bend, Ind. Kizer was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the NFL draft. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer arrives for the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer passes during the first half of a game against Southern California, Nov. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer (right) avoids a sack by Southern California defensive end Porter Gustin during the first half of a game, Nov. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
North Carolina Charlotte defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 5. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Charlotte defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (95) runs a drill during practice for the Senior Bowl, Jan. 25, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)