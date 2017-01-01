Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Southern Methodist wide receiver Courtland Sutton (16) is unable to pull in a pass against Houston cornerback Howard Wilson (6) in the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2016. (Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News/TNS)
Florida State's Roderick Johnson (77) prepares to block during the second half of a game against the North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Arizona State kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) kicks a field goal as holder Matt Haack (26) looks on during a spring game April 16, 2016, in Tempe, Ariz. Gonzalez was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
North Carolina State running back Matt Dayes (21) breaks from Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware (10) during the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Oct. 15, 2016. Days was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL draft. (Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)