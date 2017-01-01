Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This Jan. 9 photo shows Clemson's Deshaun Watson warming up before the college football playoff championship game in Tampa, Fla. When Watson is selected will be the story of the first day of the NFL draft. Projections seem to be all over the board, from top 10 to slipping out of the first round. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs a drill at the NFLscouting combine March 4, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Clemson's Deshaun Watson celebrates a last second touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow in the second half of the college football playoff championship game against Alabama in Jan. 10 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)