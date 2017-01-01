Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Cleveland Browns first round draft choices (from left) Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, and David Njoku pose for pictures during a news conference at the team's training facility Friday in Berea. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft, answers questions during a news conference at the team's training facility, Friday in Berea. Garrett played defensive end at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)