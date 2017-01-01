Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) celebrates after running in for a touchdown as TCU safety Denzel Johnson (30) looks on during the first overtime of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tech won 27-24 in double overtime. (Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) scrambles out of the pocket during a game against TCU on Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) runs for a touchdown past Kansas State linebacker Charmeachealle Moore (52) during the first half of a game in Manhattan, Kan., Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) fires a touchdown pass against Baylor in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 25, 2016. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)