Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion smiles as he chats with teammates in the dugout prior to a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals March 11, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians first baseman and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion watches the rain fall from the batting cages at the Indians spring training facility, Feb. 19, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion (center) makes a catch on a pop fly hit by Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton (right) as umpire Gabe Morales looks on during the first inning of a spring training game Feb. 25, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Edwin Encarnacion gets set to toss a baseball into the crowd after the final out in the top half of the second inning of a spring training game March 1, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion tosses a baseball into the crowd after the final out against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning of a spring training game, March 11, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion takes a swing during the first inning of a spring training game, March 11 against the Kansas City Royals in Goodyear, Ariz. Cleveland added slugger Edwin Encarnacion this winter to bolster a lineup with no holes. Encarnacion hit 42 homers and drove in 127 runs last year for Toronto. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)