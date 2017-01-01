Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws to Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion during the first inning in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series , Oct. 14, 2016 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (left) throws to first base for the out on Los Angeles Angels' Gregorio Petit (right) during the seventh inning of a game, June 11, 2016, in Anaheim. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a spring training game, March 5, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (right) walks in from the bullpen with catcher Yan Gomes after warming up for a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies, March 3, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Carrasco warms up during the first inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs on March 24, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar (left) congratulates first baseman Carlos Santana after Santana got Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain out at first base in the eighth inning of a game, June 3, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar throws during the third inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, May 1, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)