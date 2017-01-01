Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) celebrates with wide receivers Julio Jones (11) and Roddy White after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rich Addicks)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rich Addicks)