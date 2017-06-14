Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this image made from video provided by Mischa Saag, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. (Mischa Saag via AP)
Ambulance staff take a break near the high-rise apartment building where a massive fire raged in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A deadly overnight fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London on Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring more than 70 others. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A man wearing a mask for protection from the smoke, stands on a balcony and looks at the high-rise apartment building where a massive fire raged, in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A deadly overnight fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London on Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring more than 70 others. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A woman covering her face with a mask for protection from the smoke, stands near the high-rise apartment building where a massive fire raged, in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A deadly night-time fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London early Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Firefighters battle a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames. (Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE via AP)
Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Smoke and flames billow from a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A deadly night-time fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London early Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Emergency service responders and local people gather at a cordon near the site of a massive fire in west London Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A fire raced through a high-rise apartment building early Wednesday, emergency officials said. (Rick Findler/PA via AP)
Firefighters wait to start their shift after a massive fire raged in a 27-floor high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. London's Metropolitan Police said a number of people were being treated for a range of injuries, but did not provide more specifics. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that a major incident had been declared. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)