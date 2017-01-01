Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in 2017 shows T.J. Lane, serving a life sentence without parole for a Feb. 27, 2012, shooting at a Chardon, Ohio high school that killed three teenage boys, when Lane was 17. States are taking a new look at juvenile life without parole after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 applied its ban on no-parole sentences for minors retroactively, and said that all but the rare irredeemable juvenile offender should have a chance at parole one day. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in 2017 shows Devonere Simmonds, of Columbus, Ohio, serving a life sentence without parole for a July 2013 crime spree that left two people dead, when Simmonds was 17. States are taking a new look at juvenile life without parole after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 applied its ban on no-parole sentences for minors retroactively, and said that all but the rare irredeemable juvenile offender should have a chance at parole one day. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)