This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by A24 Films shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film, "Moonlight." Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)
This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Michelle Williams in a scene from "Manchester By the Sea." Williams was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP)
In this image released by The Weinstein Company, Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar appear in a scene from "Lion." Kidman was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Mark Rogers/The Weinstein Company via AP)
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Taraji P. Henson, background left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Janelle Monae, background right, in a scene from "Hidden Figures." Spencer was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Hopper Stone/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)
This image released by A24 Films shows Naomie Harris in a scene from, "Moonlight." Harris was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (A24 via AP)
This image released by A24 Films shows Mahershala Ali, left, and Alex Hibbert in a scene from, "Moonlight." Ali was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for his work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)
In this image released by The Weinstein Company, Dev Patel appears in a scene from "Lion." Patel was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for his work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Mark Rogers/The Weinstein Company via AP)
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Viola Davis in a scene from "Fences." Davis was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for her work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (David Lee/Paramount Pictures via AP)