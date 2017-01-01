Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Joey Davis (left) and Gavin Gunn play during a guitar class at the Ellet High School Wednesday in Akron. Gavin is playing the 325th guitar donated to the Music Alive program run by WAPS 91.3 the Summit and Taylor Band & Orchestra that donates refurbished instruments to students in the Akron Public Schools has donated its 325th instrument to APS, an electric guitar being used by one of the student's in Grom's class. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Yusuf Muhammad plays a guitar donated by the Music Alive program during a guitar class at the Ellet High School Wednesday in Akron. The program run by WAPS 91.3 the Summit and Taylor Band & Orchestra donates refurbished instruments to students in the Akron Public Schools. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
These guitars were donated over the years to Ellet High School by the Music Alive program. The program run by WAPS 91.3 the Summit and Taylor Band & Orchestra donates refurbished instruments to students in the Akron Public Schools. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Adam Grom, band director at Ellet High School leads a guitar class at the school Wednesday in Akron. Music Alive, a program that donates refurbished instruments to students in the Akron Public Schools has donated its 325th instrument to APS, an electric guitar being used by one of the student's in Grom's class. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nathaniel Duvuvuei, fine arts coordinator for the Akron Public Schools talks about the Music Alive program run by WAPS 91.3 the Summit and Taylor Band & Orchestra that donates refurbished instruments to students in the Akron Public Schools. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)