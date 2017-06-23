Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing listens as Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz tells the jury to continue deliberations after the jury said they are deadlocked during Tensing's trial on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, left, and his attorney Stew Mathews listen as Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz tells the jury to continue deliberations after the jury said they are deadlocked during Tensing's trial on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.