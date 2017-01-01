Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Friday, April 23, 2010 photo, Allman Brothers Band singer and organist Gregg Allman before the dedication of the Big House Allman Brothers Band Museum in Macon, Ga. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, his manager said the musician has died. He was 69. (Grant Blankenship/The Macon Telegraph via AP)
In this May 16, 2016 photo, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gregg Allman performs during Mercer University's Commencement Saturday at Hawkins Arena in Macon, Ga. Allman received an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, his manager said the musician has died. He was 69. (Jason Vorhees/The Macon Telegraph via AP)
In this May 6, 2016 photo, Greg Allman performs at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa, Oka. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, a publicist said the musician, the singer for The Allman Brothers Band, has died. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP)
FILE - In this April 13, 2013 file photo, Gregg Allman performs at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, a publicist said the musician, the singer for The Allman Brothers Band, has died.
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file)
Flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and other tokens of affection mark the spot along South Main Street in Coventry Township where three middle school students were struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon, with two girls dying of their injuries.