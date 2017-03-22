Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, photo, shoppers exit a Sears department store at the Tri-County Mall, in Springdale, Ohio. Sears, once the monolith of American retail, says that there is "substantial doubt" that it will be able to keep its doors open. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, photo, shoppers exit a J.C. Penney store in the Georgia Square Mall in Athens, Ga. J.C. Penney said the company plans to close 138 stores, with liquidation sales there starting in April 2017. Most of the stores will be shut by mid-June, the company said. The closings will leave J.C. Penney with a total of about 900 stores. The Athens store will not be closing. (John Roark/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
In this Monday, March 20, 2017, photo, Bonobos guide Reynaldo Sanchez inputs clothing information into the store's customer website for customer J.P. Grant, after Grant shopped for clothing at the brand's Guideshop, in New York. More shoppers are looking to social media or curated selections for fashion inspiration. That adds to the woes of mall-based stores, as people are already buying fewer clothes, spending online or at discounters when they do, and demanding more personal and convenient ways to buy. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
In this Monday, March 20, 2017, photo, Bonobos guide Reynaldo Sanchez, left, inputs clothing information into the store's customer website for customer J.P. Grant, after Grant shopped for clothing at the brand's Guideshop, in New York. "This was the first place I thought of," said Grant. "Convenience...definitely. I order the product in-store and they send to your residence or wherever you are." (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
In this Monday, March 20, 2017, photo, Bonobos manager Stephen Lusardi arranges clothing at the brand's Guideshop, in New York's Financial District. More shoppers are looking to social media or curated selections for fashion inspiration. That adds to the woes of mall-based stores, as people are already buying fewer clothes, spending online or at discounters when they do, and demanding more personal and convenient ways to buy. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)