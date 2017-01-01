Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this April 2017 photo, this house pictured in Minneapolis was used for exteriors of "The Kid" house in Prince's film "Purple Rain." The one-year anniversary of Prince's death from an overdose will be marked April 21. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
In this April 2016, file photo, a fan takes a selfie by the Prince star and memorial at First Avenue in Minneapolis where he often performed. The one-year anniversary of the pop super star's death from an overdose will be marked April 21. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
In this April 2017 photo, a memorial fence at Prince's Paisley Park provides fans an opportunity to leave memorials in Chanhassen, Minn. The one-year anniversary of the rock star's death from an overdose will be marked April 21. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
In this Aug 2016, file photo, a mural honoring the late Prince adorns a building in the Uptown area of Minneapolis. The one-year anniversary of the rock star, who died of an overdose at the age of 57, is April 21. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
In this April 2016, file photo, Scott Ewing and his wife Gina Easley, view Prince's Purple Rain outfit that is on display at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, Minn. The one-year anniversary of Prince's death from an overdose will be marked April 21. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
In this April 2017 photo, two women walk past graffiti memorials to the late Prince that mark the Riley Creek underpass which has become the new graffiti bridge in Chanhassen, Minn. Fans have been marking it since the rock star's death from an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
In this April 2016, file photo, a woman places flowers at a memorial at First Avenue in Minneapolis where pop super star Prince often performed. The one-year anniversary of Prince's death from an overdose will be marked April 21. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)