Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley reacts after lining out in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Athletics won 3-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson (right) congratulates Francisco Lindor after Lindor hit a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea in the fourth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis can't catch a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley in the ninth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Davis was charged with the error. Brantley was safe at second base. The Athletics won 3-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Santiago Casilla (right) is congratulated by catcher Stephen Vogt after the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his ball after hitting against Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Brantley was safe at second base on an error by Khris Davis. The Athletics won 3-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor looks up after hitting a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea in the fourth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder watches his ball after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley catches a ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie in the fifth inning Wednesday in Cleveland.Lowrie was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder (right) is congratulated by Trevor Plouffe after Pinder hit a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)