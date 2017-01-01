Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An abandoned Cane Corso gets food, water and some welcome affection from senior Summit County Humane Officer Tim Harland as he checks on her in the backyard of a South Akron home in November. This was the first step in Vera's (the name she received at the HSGA) journey, from being removed from the terrible living conditions in that backyard to hopefully her adoption by a loving family. She became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron with the goal of having them adopted. Each animal brought to the society is cleaned, fed and sheltered. They are then treat for any medical problems after being evaluated physically and have their behavior tested in order to make sure they find a home best suited for them. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
An abandoned Cane Corso stands in her squalid living conditions in the backyard of a South Akron home. Vera, the name she was given after being rescued, became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron with the goal of having them be adopted.(Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, enjoys chew snack while spending some time outside her kennel at the Humane Society of Greater Akron. Vera became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron with the goal of being adopted. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
An abandoned Cane Corso is walked into the Humane Society of Greater Akron by Summit County Humane Officer Tim Harland after removing her from the backyard of a South Akron home in November. Vera (the name she received at the HSGA) became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron with the goal of having them be adopted. Each animal brought to the society is cleaned up, fed and sheltered. They are then treated for any medical problems after being evaluated physically and have their behavior tested in order to make sure they are adopted to a home they are best suited for. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kristin Branagan, director of behavior and adoption services at the Humane Society of Greater Akron, evalutes the behavior of Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, as she interacts with another dog during her behavioral evaluation at the HSGA. Because of the behavioral assessment Vera needs to be placed in a home where she is the only dog. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jim Milhoan, a kennel technician at the Humane Society of Greater Akron, gives Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, a bath at the HSGA. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Christy Petroff, a kennel technician at the Humane Society of Greater Akron, takes Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, for a walk while her kennel was being cleaned. Vera became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, leaps excitedly across the room while playing with a toy during her behavioral evaluation at the Humane Society of Greater Akron. Vera became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron. Each animal brought to the society is cleaned up, fed and sheltered. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Andrea Giorgio, a kennel technician at the Humane Society of Greater Akron, holds the leash of Vera, a three-year-old Cane Corso who stands up to find out the results of her heart worm test during her medical evaluation. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, goes to sleep in her kennel at the Humane Society of Greater Akron after being removed from the backyard of a South Akron home. Vera became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron with the goal of having them be adopted. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Humane Society of Greater Akron Director of Medical Care StephaniPalumbo, righty watches as volunteer Yvonne Hess and HSGA veterinarian Dr. Melisa Kauffman, spay Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Employees at the Humane Society of Greater Akron cut the nails and clean the ears of Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, before she is spayed in early December.Vera became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Humane Society of Greater Akron veterinarian Dr. Melisa Kauffman, left and Stephani Palumbo, HSGA director of medical care, try to coax a reluctant Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, to stand up after being spayed. Vera became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron with the goal of having them be adopted. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, lies quietly on a bed after being spayed at the Humane Society of Greater Akron. Vera became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron with the goal of having them be adopted. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
(right to left) Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, greets Humane Society of Greater Akron kennel technicians Katie Snowball and Paul Snyder, as they prepare to clean hers and other kennels. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, waits in her kennel on the day she is to be spayed at the Humane Society of Greater Akron.(Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kristin Branagan, director of behavior and adoption services at the Humane Society of Greater Akron, scratches the belly of Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, during a break in her behavioral evaluation at the HSGA. Vera became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron with the goal of having them be adopted. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jim Milhoan, a kennel technician at the Humane Society of Greater Akron, takes Vera, an excited three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, for a walk at the HSGA.Vera became one of hundreds of animals that are rescued in Summit County that are taken care of physically and mentally by members of the Humane Society of Greater Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Tisha Angelo, an adoption counselor at the Humane Society of Greater Akron, gets a smooch from Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, while they wait to conduct her behavioral evaluation at the HSGA. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Christy Petroff, a kennel technician at the Humane Society of Greater Akron, prepares to take Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, out for a walk while her kennel will be cleaned. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Christy Petroff, a kennel technician at the Humane Society of Greater Akron, cuddles with Vera, a three-year-old brindle Cane Corso, while out for a walk. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)