Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A section of the heating and cooling system waits to be installed above the new grocery area as the renovation of the Acme Fresh Market on State Road continues, on Wednesdayin Cuyahoga Falls. The project was supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving but is behind schedule and Acme officials say the work should be completed by January. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Construction continues on the (left to right) the meat, deli and bakery departments as part of the renovation of the Acme Fresh Market on State Road on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. The project was supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving but is behind schedule and Acme officials now say the work should be completed by January. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
An employee with B&B Sons Heating in Clinton, is silhouetted against the windows in new frozen food area as he installs duct work for the heating and cooling system above the new grocery area as the renovation of the Acme Fresh Market on State Road in Cuyahoga Falls continues. The project was supposed to be finished by Thanksgiving but is behind schedule and Acme officials now say the work should be completed by January. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)