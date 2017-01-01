Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Academy Award-winning actress and author Octavia Spencer will be be the keynote speaker for the first Kent State University-wide Commencement ceremony on May 13 in Dix Stadium.
The Indiana University Student Board sponsored "Real Honest: An Afternoon with Octavia Spencer" at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington, Ind. April 9. Kent State University's first universitywide commencement May 13 will get a touch of Hollywood as Spencer speaks to graduates of the northeastern Ohio school. Spencer recently starred as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in the drama "Hidden Figures." (Chris Howell /The Herald-Times via AP)
Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars on at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kent State University's first universitywide commencement May 13 will get a touch of Hollywood as Spencer speaks to graduates of the northeastern Ohio school. Spencer recently starred as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in the drama "Hidden Figures." (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
