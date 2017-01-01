Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Academy Award winning actress and keynote speaker Octavia Spencer speaks to Kent State's class of 2017 Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Kent State graduating students file into Dix Stadium Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Academy Award winning actress and keynote speaker Octavia Spencer speaks to Kent State's class of 2017 Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
A decorated cap in the crowd of graduates Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Academy Award winning actress and keynote speaker Octavia Spencer and Kent State University President Beverly Warren walk to the stage Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Ashlynn Thompson, a Kent State fashion student who is approaching her sophomore year, talks about her experience meeting Academy Award winning actress Octavia Spencer at graduation Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Kent State graduate Olivia Kavishe, 34, from Tanzania smiles while talking about her graduation day Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Kent State graduate Josh Euston, 22, carries the College of Applied Engineering, Sustainability and Technology flag into the ceremony Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Kent State University President Beverly Warren stands with Academy Award winning actress and keynote speaker Octavia Spencer as she receives a standing ovation from Kent graduates Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Kent State University President Beverly Warren speaks to the graduating class Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Decorated graduates listen as Kent State University President Beverly Warren speaks Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Kent State graduating students carry the international flags at the start of the ceremony Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.
Kent State University President Beverly Warren smiles while watching keynote speaker Octavia Spencer talk Saturday at Dix Stadium in Kent.