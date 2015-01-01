Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Andrew Jacobs (left) owner of JAM Paper and Envelope, and store manager Rosie Ramirez, confer on bag inventory covering a full wall in the store, in New York. JAM now gets so much of its revenue online that the company has scaled back from five stores to a single Manhattan location, Jacobs says. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Andrew Jacobs, (right) owner of JAM Paper and Envelope, and the company's graphic designer, Ruth Wagner, re-stock a store shelf, in New York. JAM now gets so much of its revenue online that the company has scaled back from five stores to a single Manhattan location, Jacobs says. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Andrew Jacobs, owner of JAM Paper and Envelope, goes online to the company's e-commerce site, in New York. JAM now gets so much of its revenue online that the company has scaled back from five stores to a single Manhattan location, Jacobs says. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)