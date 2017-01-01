Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Neena S. (left) looks on at her husband Danny as he tells about the history of addiction in his family during Founders' Day 2017 at Summa St. Thomas Hospital in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Danny S. talks about the first time he used alongside his wife, Neena S. (left) and son Colin S., 13, (right) on Thursday at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron. Neena S. works with struggling addicts as a behavioral health specialist at Summa Health. Up until seven months ago, she went home to her husband, Danny, who was addicted to opiods. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Neena S., Danny S., and their son Colin S., 13, discuss addiction on Thursday at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron. Neena S. works with struggling addicts as a behavioral health specialist at Summa Health. Up until seven months ago, she went home to her husband, Danny, who was addicted to opiods. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Neena S. (left) laughs as her husband Danny speaks to recovering addicts during Founders' Day 2017 at Summa St. Thomas Hospital in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Danny S., Colin S., 13, and Neena S. pose for a family portrait on Thursday at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron, Ohio. Neena S. works with struggling addicts as a behavioral health specialist at Summa Health. Up until seven months ago, she went home to her husband, Danny, who was addicted to opiods. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Neena S. talks about working as a behavioral health specialist on Thursday at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron. Neena S. works with struggling addicts at Summa Health. Up until seven months ago, she went home to her husband, Danny, who was addicted to opiods. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Neena S. tells of her day-to-day life with her husband Danny during Founders' Day 2017 at Summa St. Thomas Hospital in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Neena S. (left) and her husband Danny speak to recovering addicts about Danny's road to recovery during Founders' Day 2017 at Summa St. Thomas Hospital in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Neena S. and her husband Danny receive applause after speaking during Founders' Day 2017 at Summa St. Thomas Hospital in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
LAFAYETTE TWP.: A Christmas tree trimmed with white lights, a heart ornament and the word “hope” still stands in the front room of Bryon Macron’s tidy colonial at the end of a cul-de-sac outside Medina.