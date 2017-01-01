Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Lisa Brusso of Hartville listens to musician Matt Butler of New York play before the showing of the documentary film "Generation Found" at the Akron Summit Public Library on Tuesday. The The Summit County Opiate Task Force put on the event. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ninth District Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Teodosio listens to musician Matt Butler of New York performs before the showing of the documentary film "Generation Found" at the Akron Summit Public Library on Tuesday. The The Summit County Opiate Task Force put on the event. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Matt Butler of New York plays one of his songs before the showing of the documentary film "Generation Found" at the Akron Summit Public Library on Tuesday. The The Summit County Opiate Task Force put on the event. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Audience members listen to Matt Butler of New York before the showing of the documentary film "Generation Found" at the Akron Summit Public Library on Tuesday. The The Summit County Opiate Task Force put on the event. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Matt Butler of New York performs before the showing of the documentary film "Generation Found" at the Akron Summit Public Library on Tuesday. The The Summit County Opiate Task Force put on the event. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Matt Butler of New York acknowledges a member of the audience before performing a song at the showing of the documentary film "Generation Found" at the Akron Summit Public Library on Tuesday. The The Summit County Opiate Task Force put on the event. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)